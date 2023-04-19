Legato Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,915,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,375,000 after acquiring an additional 63,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,602,000 after purchasing an additional 291,066 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 49.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,499,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,167,000 after purchasing an additional 46,229 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in NorthWestern by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,305,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,358,000 after buying an additional 86,654 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NorthWestern

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $160,328.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $58.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.24. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $63.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $425.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.01 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 12.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on NWE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Guggenheim cut shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

