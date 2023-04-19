Legato Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Information Services Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 108,571.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 74.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ III opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $244.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on III shares. StockNews.com lowered Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Information Services Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

About Information Services Group

(Get Rating)

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding III? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.