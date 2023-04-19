36,963 Shares in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Acquired by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,963 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 35.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in 3D Systems by 85.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DDD shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

3D Systems Price Performance

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 5.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $14.69.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $132.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.