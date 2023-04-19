Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $292,000 in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWXGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWX. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 516,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,973,000 after buying an additional 16,730 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 40,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Gas

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 55,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,364,394.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,520,600 shares in the company, valued at $641,756,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 55,154 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $3,364,394.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,520,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,756,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 19,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.63 per share, with a total value of $1,198,655.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,707,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,582,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,236,622 shares of company stock worth $194,582,985. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

NYSE SWX opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.35.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is -86.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.60.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

