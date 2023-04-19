Legato Capital Management LLC Takes Position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 76,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %
EYPT opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 5.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $12.65.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on EYPT shares. StockNews.com upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 27th.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that treat eye disorders. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.
