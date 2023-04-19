53,912 Shares in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Purchased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 53,912 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 60,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 33,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Caesarstone by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Caesarstone by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Caesarstone by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 144,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 686,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 59,116 shares during the period. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Caesarstone Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CSTE opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. Caesarstone Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $127.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caesarstone ( NASDAQ:CSTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Caesarstone had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $159.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.83 million. Analysts forecast that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSTE shares. TheStreet downgraded Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caesarstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Caesarstone from $8.00 to $4.81 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Caesarstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesarstone Ltd. operates as a multi material designer, producer and reseller of countertops used in residential and commercial buildings globally. It designs, develops, produces and source engineered quartz, natural stone and porcelain products that offer aesthetic appeal and functionality through a distinct variety of colors, styles, textures, and finishes used primarily as countertops, vanities, and other interior and exterior spaces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.