2,666 Shares in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBRL. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,415.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 134,906 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2,129.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 116,199 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 130.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 202,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,780,000 after acquiring an additional 114,779 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 57.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,726,000 after acquiring an additional 110,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 437.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 104,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after acquiring an additional 84,634 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CBRL opened at $107.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.69 and a 200 day moving average of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.38. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.87 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $933.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.47 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 108.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Argus raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.63.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

