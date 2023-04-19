National Bank Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.31.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.30 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.49 billion.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources Dividend Announcement

TCK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

