TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for TFI International in a report issued on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.93. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2024 earnings at $12.23 EPS.

TFI International Stock Performance

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.37 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.84 billion.

TFI International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.478 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

