Americas Silver Corp Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Americas Silver in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Americas Silver from C$0.90 to C$0.95 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.
Americas Silver Price Performance
About Americas Silver
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
