Americas Silver Corp Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Americas Silver in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Americas Silver from C$0.90 to C$0.95 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Americas Silver stock opened at C$0.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$156.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.60. Americas Silver has a one year low of C$0.50 and a one year high of C$1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.72.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

