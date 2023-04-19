Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.71.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of WDO opened at C$8.58 on Wednesday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$6.00 and a one year high of C$15.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.73.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.04). Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of C$75.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$83.00 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wesdome Gold Mines

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 38,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.31, for a total transaction of C$282,231.79. In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 38,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.31, for a total transaction of C$282,231.79. Also, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 25,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.89, for a total transaction of C$178,244.30. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

Featured Stories

