Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a report released on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 18.76%.

Teck Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

TECK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Teck Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

Shares of TECK opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Teck Resources has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.82.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.094 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.74%.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Teck Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 17,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.