Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vertex Energy in a report released on Tuesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vertex Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

NASDAQ VTNR opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $18.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 122.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $552,669.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,517,274 shares in the company, valued at $45,738,201.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $552,669.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,517,274 shares in the company, valued at $45,738,201.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $539,994.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,650,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,769,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,000 shares of company stock worth $2,014,667. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

