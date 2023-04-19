National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Taseko Mines in a research note issued on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Taseko Mines’ current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, February 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.30 to C$3.40 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $512.82 million, a P/E ratio of -59.67 and a beta of 1.97.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $74.12 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 45.4% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,000,026 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 38.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,769,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,110 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 18.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,913,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,532 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 663.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 819,644 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 712,220 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,550,486 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 681,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

