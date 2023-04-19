SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SenesTech’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SenesTech in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ SNES opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.09. SenesTech has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $14.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SenesTech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNES Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.39% of SenesTech as of its most recent SEC filing.

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sectors such as animal, structural, and food markets.

