SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SenesTech’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SenesTech in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
SenesTech Stock Performance
NASDAQ SNES opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.09. SenesTech has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $14.60.
SenesTech Company Profile
SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sectors such as animal, structural, and food markets.
