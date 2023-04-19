Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a research note issued on Sunday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill forecasts that the ride-sharing company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.55.

NYSE:UBER opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.64. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

