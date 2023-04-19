Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Xcel Energy Inc. Reduced by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Xcel Energy in a research note issued on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Xcel Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on XEL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

XEL stock opened at $69.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.38. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.62%.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 110,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

