Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Short Interest Update

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,766,700 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the March 15th total of 6,793,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 784.5 days.

Keyera Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KEYUF opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.98. Keyera has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $29.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KEYUF shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Keyera in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Keyera in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

