Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Rating Increased to Outperfrom Under Weight at National Bank Financial

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($1.93). The company had revenue of C$49.61 million during the quarter.

