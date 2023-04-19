BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Downgraded by Lifesci Capital to “Market Perform”

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Lifesci Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
BELLUS Health Trading Up 99.7 %
BLU stock opened at C$19.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03 and a beta of -0.49. BELLUS Health has a twelve month low of C$8.07 and a twelve month high of C$19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 22.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.47.
About BELLUS Health
Recommended Stories
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.