BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Downgraded by Lifesci Capital to “Market Perform”

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Lifesci Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

BELLUS Health Trading Up 99.7 %

BLU stock opened at C$19.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03 and a beta of -0.49. BELLUS Health has a twelve month low of C$8.07 and a twelve month high of C$19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 22.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.47.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

