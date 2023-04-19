Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Update

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Kuehne + Nagel International Price Performance
KHNGY opened at $60.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $60.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.91.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KHNGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.00.
Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile
Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kuehne + Nagel International (KHNGY)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.