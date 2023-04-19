KeyCorp Comments on Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WBD)

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2023

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBDGet Rating) – KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report released on Sunday, April 16th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WBD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 448,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 52,281 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,938,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,859,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.