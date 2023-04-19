KeyCorp Comments on Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) – KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report released on Sunday, April 16th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WBD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

WBD opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 448,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 52,281 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,938,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,859,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

