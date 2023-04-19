Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Short Interest Up 32.6% in March

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,100 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the March 15th total of 264,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,501.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on KMMPF shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance

Shares of KMMPF opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $16.96.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

