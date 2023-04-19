BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Stock Rating Lowered by Lifesci Capital

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Lifesci Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut BELLUS Health to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

BELLUS Health Trading Up 98.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLU opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.46. BELLUS Health has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BELLUS Health

About BELLUS Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in BELLUS Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in BELLUS Health by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in BELLUS Health by 4.6% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 59,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in BELLUS Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.