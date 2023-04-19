BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Stock Rating Lowered by Lifesci Capital

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Lifesci Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut BELLUS Health to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.
BELLUS Health Trading Up 98.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BLU opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.46. BELLUS Health has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 0.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BELLUS Health
About BELLUS Health
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BELLUS Health (BLU)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.