Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 757,600 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 963,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,576.0 days.
Kikkoman Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KIKOF opened at $52.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.24. Kikkoman has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $54.26.
Kikkoman Company Profile
