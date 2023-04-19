Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Boosted by Analyst

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Travere Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.16). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.34) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.13) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.01. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 219.11% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. The firm had revenue of $55.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million.

Insider Transactions at Travere Therapeutics

In other news, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $36,344.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,838.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 8,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $182,361.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $36,344.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,165 shares in the company, valued at $938,838.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,682 shares of company stock valued at $605,834. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,120,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 9.7% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,836,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,799,000 after purchasing an additional 516,000 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 85.6% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 394,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 182,085 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 26.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 97,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 20,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 7.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 57,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

