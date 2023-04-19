Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Short Interest Up 37.8% in March

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,273,000 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the March 15th total of 3,099,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Konica Minolta Stock Performance

KNCAF opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30. Konica Minolta has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $4.18.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

