Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Kingspan Group Price Performance

Shares of KGSPY opened at $67.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.91. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of $42.30 and a twelve month high of $99.35.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Kingspan Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1671 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Kingspan Group’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €70.00 ($76.09) to €64.00 ($69.57) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

(Get Rating)

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.