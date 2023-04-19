Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Kingspan Group Price Performance
Shares of KGSPY opened at $67.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.91. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of $42.30 and a twelve month high of $99.35.
Kingspan Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1671 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Kingspan Group’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Kingspan Group Company Profile
Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingspan Group (KGSPY)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.