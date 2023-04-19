Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $245,000 in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 67,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Vuzix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vuzix by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 365,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 58,845 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Vuzix in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Vuzix by 93.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vuzix during the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VUZI opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. Vuzix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49.

Vuzix Profile

Vuzix ( NASDAQ:VUZI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 344.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Analysts forecast that Vuzix Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

