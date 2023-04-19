Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of City Office REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 36.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 165.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $5,674,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. B. Riley decreased their price target on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th.

City Office REIT Trading Down 3.0 %

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

NYSE CIO opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.63 million, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.01%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 470.62%.

City Office REIT Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

