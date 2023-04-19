Legato Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth about $17,335,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 983,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,833,000 after buying an additional 253,866 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 535,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,842,000 after buying an additional 182,323 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,897,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 15.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,316,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,030,000 after acquiring an additional 175,392 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSTK. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

Insider Activity at Shutterstock

Shutterstock Price Performance

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $7,069,061.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,677,610 shares in the company, valued at $881,075,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $7,069,061.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,677,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,075,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 7,000 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $542,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,140.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 173,227 shares of company stock valued at $13,153,072 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $73.72 on Wednesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $83.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.37 and a 200 day moving average of $61.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

