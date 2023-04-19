Legato Capital Management LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Issuer Direct at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Issuer Direct by 97.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Issuer Direct by 25.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 27.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISDR. TheStreet downgraded Issuer Direct from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Issuer Direct Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ISDR opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.22. Issuer Direct Co. has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The firm has a market cap of $74.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Issuer Direct had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 million. Analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.