Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 260.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in LSB Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LSB Industries in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on LSB Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of LSB Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Shares of NYSE LXU opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.01 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.52. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $27.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.23.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 44.19% and a net margin of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $233.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

