Legato Capital Management LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,020 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 8.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,822,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,917,000 after buying an additional 303,869 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,919,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,552,000 after purchasing an additional 136,915 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,981,000 after purchasing an additional 73,575 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Perion Network by 3.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,325,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,569,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Perion Network by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,317,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,341,000 after purchasing an additional 206,208 shares during the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PERI. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Perion Network Stock Performance

Shares of PERI stock opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. Perion Network Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $42.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. Perion Network had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $209.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Perion Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.