Legato Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Anika Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANIK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 259.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANIK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of ANIK stock opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $407.01 million, a P/E ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.04. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $32.51.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $39.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.32 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. Analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

Further Reading

