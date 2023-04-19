Legato Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,712 Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 10.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Wix.com by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Wix.com from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.87.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $92.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.94. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $101.55.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

