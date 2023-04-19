Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DFIN shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.20. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.23). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.80 million. Analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $41,797.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,381.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $41,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,381.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 30,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,211,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 607,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,529,800.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,453,601. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions, and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.

