Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,544 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFBK. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 536,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,671,000 after buying an additional 18,433 shares during the period. 57.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Klein sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $31,398.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,357,156.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven M. Klein sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $31,398.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,357,156.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,250.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,298 shares of company stock worth $164,412. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $16.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $513.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 32.57%. The company had revenue of $42.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. Analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

