Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGM. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.6% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 26,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AGM opened at $134.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.89. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $149.37.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $79.05 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 20.40%. Analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles A. Stones sold 344 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.54, for a total value of $50,065.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,924.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

