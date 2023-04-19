9,647 Shares in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Purchased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the third quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 1,034.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 345.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVD stock opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. American Vanguard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.89 million, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.46.

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $159.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

