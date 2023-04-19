Legato Capital Management LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 11.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $20.67.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 302.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Compass Point raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.42.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

