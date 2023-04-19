Legato Capital Management LLC Takes Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 1.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castellan Group now owns 133,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 116,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.13 and a beta of 1.13. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $22.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average is $19.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,400.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on CTRE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

