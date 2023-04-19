Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New $167,000 Investment in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 124.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PLUG. Cowen reduced their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

Plug Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $31.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.12). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 103.22%. The firm had revenue of $220.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.36 million. On average, analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

