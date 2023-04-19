Legato Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of First Business Financial Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 55.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 2,496.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director John J. Harris acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,440 shares in the company, valued at $382,281.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Business Financial Services Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.04. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The firm has a market cap of $241.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $34.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 million. On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.228 dividend. This is an increase from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.20%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.