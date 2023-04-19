Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URBN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 663.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on URBN. Barclays boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average of $26.02.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $244,608.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at $64,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $244,608.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,413 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Featured Articles

