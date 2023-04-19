Legato Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Mayville Engineering as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 239.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 21,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Mayville Engineering Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:MEC opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $259.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.86. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mayville Engineering ( NYSE:MEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $128.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.13 million. Analysts predict that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mayville Engineering from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mayville Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

About Mayville Engineering

(Get Rating)

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.