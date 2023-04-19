Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $190,000 in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,948,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,322,000 after acquiring an additional 161,837 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in AudioCodes by 23.1% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,226,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,963,000 after purchasing an additional 230,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,434,000 after purchasing an additional 48,250 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 88.8% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 330,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after buying an additional 155,450 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,463,000 after buying an additional 108,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUDC stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.65. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $25.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.59.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $70.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 10.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

AUDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on AudioCodes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.88.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm is involved in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

