Summit Global Investments Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.4% of Summit Global Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.91.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $116.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $474.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $119.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

