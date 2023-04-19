Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Tower Wealth Partners Inc.

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.5% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $474.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $119.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Redburn Partners cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.91.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

