Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,833,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,186,000 after purchasing an additional 83,960 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Etsy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Etsy by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Etsy by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,146,000 after purchasing an additional 272,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,412.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,412.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,108,977.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,275.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,668 shares of company stock worth $7,475,781 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy Stock Down 0.9 %

ETSY opened at $102.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.78 and a 200-day moving average of $118.13. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.12 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Etsy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Etsy from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.75.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

